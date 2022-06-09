Monkeypox cases reach 1000; WHO warns of ‘real’ risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that there was a ‘real risk’ of monkeypox ‘establishing’ in non-endemic nations. The organization issued the warning after more than a thousand instances were confirmed in such nations. The World Health Organization’s head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that widespread vaccines against the virus were not recommended.

He stated that no fatalities have been recorded thus far. ‘The potential of monkeypox spreading to non-endemic nations is real,’ Tedros said during a press briefing. The zoonotic illness is prevalent in nine African nations, but outbreaks have been detected in numerous additional countries in the last month, especially in Europe, most notably in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal.

‘More than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have already been reported to WHO from 29 non-endemic countries. There have been no recorded deaths in these nations thus far. Cases have been documented mostly, but not exclusively, among males who have intercourse with other men. Some nations are now reporting cases of apparent community transmission, including some cases in women’, according to Tedros.

Greece announced its first case of the disease on Wednesday. The patient, a guy, had just traveled to Portugal, according to local health officials. He was claimed to be in good health in a hospital. A high fever, enlarged lymph nodes, and a blistery chickenpox-like rash are the first signs of monkeypox.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros said he was especially concerned about the virus’s impact on pregnant women and children. In some cases, the rise of monkeypox in previously non-endemic nations may be a result of the undiscovered transmission. A single incidence of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is termed an outbreak.