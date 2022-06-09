Woman renews her driving license at the ‘young’ age of 100; Read more…

In yet another instance of ‘age is just a number,’ this Italian woman appears to have turned heads at the ‘young’ age of 100. According to media sources, the woman is the third centenarian in the country to have her driver’s licence reissued in recent years. Candida Uderzo was given a new licence after passing an eye exam at a driving school in the northern region of Vicenza(Italy). Because the lady like to be independent, she does not want her son to drive for her.

‘This rejuvenation makes me joyful and will give me a sense of freedom. I’m fortunate because I’m 100 years old, and being so healthy astounds me as well. I never take drugs, just the occasional sleeping pill,’ Uderzo told Corriere della Sera.

The centenarian claims her eyesight is fine and that she can read the newspaper without glasses. Uderzo’s main regret is that she lost her spouse while she was young. ‘ But I concluded that staying alive meant having as much fun as possible. I began going for long walks with friends to help me cope with my loss. After retirement, I joined a walking group and haven’t missed a single excursion since. Every Sunday at 6 a.m., I’m ready to go,’ she told Corriere.