CBI opposes Nirav Modi’s brother-in- law’s request to return to Hong Kong.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposes Mainak Mehta, Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law, returning to Hong Kong. In the “interest of justice,” the CBI has asked for his plea to be rejected. Mehta is a British national who is also Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law. Last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) appointed him and his wife, Purvi Modi, as approvers in the case against them and others.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED is looking into the money laundering aspect of the case against Nirav Modi and others (PMLA). In January 2021, Mehta and his wife offered to become approvers. They stated that they would appear as prosecution witnesses. Only Mehta, however, visited India in September 2021.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, however, revoked all outstanding non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against him as a result of his appearance. Despite the cancellation of the NBWs, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against him, and the CBI has stated that the court does not have the authority to cancel a pending LOC.