In less than a month, around 18 lakh pilgrims visited Char Dham Shrine

According to an official, the Char Dham yatra in the Garhwal Himalayas has drawn a record number of nearly 18 lakh pilgrims in barely over a month since it began this year. Badrinath had 6,18,312 pilgrims and Kedarnath had 5,98,590 as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Harish Gaud, media incharge of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee, Gangotri received 3,33,9090 pilgrims and Yamunotri 2,50,398, respectively. So far, a total of 18,01,209 pilgrims have visited Himalayan temples.