Mumbai police confirm Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s involvement in threat letter to Salman Khan case

Mumbai police have identified the people involved in delivering the letter to Salim Khan, the actor’s father, in a key breakthrough in the Salman Khan threat letter case. During the interrogation of accused Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, the information was revealed. According to Mumbai police, accused Mahakal stated that the letter had been sent to Salim Khan by Bishnoi’s aide Vikram Barad.

‘Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal,’ said the police. The police also said that, the crime section has also identified the people who delivered the letter.

‘There are clues related to them. They will be arrested soon. Right after their identification, 6 teams have been dispatched to different parts of India,’ said the police. According to Kamble, the police asked about who left the threatening letter on a seat in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Sunday.