‘Not shocked,’ says Sharad Pawar on Rajya Sabha poll outcome

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stated on Saturday that he was not shocked by the outcome of the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the sixth of the state’s three seats. The ruling coalition received all of the votes, according to Pawar, but some independents voted for the BJP.

The NCP supremo claimed that the outcome of the Rajya Sabha election will have no bearing on the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, claiming that the alliance had ‘enough numbers’ on its side, as shown by the results. Pawar added that while former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was able to enlist the support of independent legislators, MVA took a risk by fielding the fourth candidate and was unable to gain the support of some independents.

‘I am not shocked by the outcome of RS poll results. MVA got all its votes but some independents voted for BJP. One vote of independent supporting BJP came to us,’ the leader told reporters.

‘Also need to accept that Devendra Fadnavis was able to bring independent MLAs on his side. The gap to ensure the victory of the fourth candidate was large. Yet MVA took the risk to pit the fourth candidate. However we could not bring some independents on our side,’ he added.