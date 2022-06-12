Study finds an alarming rise in a type of cancer in middle-aged people; Read on…

According to research on over five million Americans, the prevalence of esophageal cancer in middle-aged adults nearly quadrupled between 2012 and 2019. As per a peer-reviewed study published in EurekAlert last month, individuals aged 45 to 64 in Florida had a nearly doubled risk of esophageal cancer and a 50% increase in the precancerous disease Barrett’s oesophagus over the study period. Digestive Disease Week® in 2022 will feature a database analysis.

Esophageal cancer is a condition that causes malignant cells to grow in the tissues of the oesophagus. This is a long, hollow tube that links the throat to the stomach. It is essentially oesophageal cancer. Smoking, strong alcohol usage, and Barrett’s oesophagus can all raise the risk of esophageal cancer. Esophageal cancer symptoms include weight loss and uncomfortable or difficult swallowing. According to studies, it is the sixth biggest cause of cancer-related death worldwide. However, it is also heavily influenced by the person’s physical location. Endoscopy is commonly used to detect it. However, there are few warning symptoms until the disease has progressed, making it a silent killer.

‘This dramatic increase in prevalence should be of worry to clinicians,’ said the study’s principal author, Bashar J Qumseya, MD, MPH, FASGE. ‘We should consider screening more middle-aged patients for esophageal cancer if they are at greater risk.’ Qumseya is also an associate professor of medicine and the chief of endoscopy at the University of Florida in Gainesville. ‘When we detect a rise in the prevalence of any form of cancer, we should question whether this is due to better screening or an actual increase in disease prevalence. Our study was based on the latter,’ Qumseya said.

During this time period, the study team examined the rate of esophago-gastroduo-denoscopy (EGD) and observed no increase. The discovery may explain the prevalence figures. According to the research, older white males are more likely to develop esophageal cancer and Barrett’s oesophagus. As per the findings, those over the age of 65 had the highest frequency. Cancer incidence nearly doubled in the 45-to-64 age group, from 49 to 94 per 100,000 people, whereas Barrett’s oesophagus rose by about 50%, from 304 to 466 per 100,000 people.