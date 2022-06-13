In 150 minutes, human heart flown from Vadodara to Mumbai hospital.

On June 7, an IndiGo flight successfully transported a live organ from Vadodara to Mumbai in just over two hours. The heart was harvested by a team of surgeons in Vadodara and then transported to the hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, according to the airlines.

IndiGo also supported with logistic for transporting the heart from the airport to the Mumbai hospital. On May 20, the low-cost carrier assisted in the transfer of live organs – a pair of lungs – from Pune to Hyderabad.

When a staffer mistreated a specially abled child at Ranchi airport last month, the airlines received a lot of criticism. The highly reported and condemned incident sparked the aviation regulator, the DGCA, to propose changes to the civil aviation requirement rules.