Women who sued Google for unfair pay received ‘$118 million in settlement’!

Female employees who sued Google for paying women less than males in comparable roles received a $118 million settlement from the internet giant. Since September 2013, 15,500 female employees in California have claimed that Google gave lower jobs to them than males with comparable expertise because they had previously received lower compensation.

Google stated that ‘although we strongly believe in the equity of our policies and processes, after almost five years of litigation, all sides agreed that settlement of the case, without any admission or conclusions, was in the best interest of everyone, and we’re extremely glad to achieve this agreement’. Google disputes all of the accusations in the case and maintains that it has always adhered to all ‘relevant laws, rules, and regulations,’ it said in a statement to the news agency AFP.

Google has also agreed to have a third party review its recruiting and remuneration practices as part of the settlement, according to the law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Altshuler Berzon LLP. The two plaintiffs’ legal firms emphasized that the deal must still be approved by a court before it can be finalized. This is not the first time Google has faced discrimination complaints; in 2021, the firm paid $3.8 million to the US Department of Labor in response to allegations that it discriminated against women and Asians.