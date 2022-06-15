Excluded Ajit Pawar from list of speakers at Pune event; NCP, Congress criticise BJP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress slammed the BJP on Tuesday for leaving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar off the list of speakers at a temple inauguration in Dehu, near Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a rock temple to the 17th-century saint Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir in Dehu. Devendra Fadnavis, the state assembly’s Leader of the Opposition, spoke to the audience just before PM Modi.

Pawar was purposefully ignored and ‘denied permission’ by the PMO to speak in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, according to NCP leader Supriya Sule, who staged a protest in the Amravati district. ‘Dada’s (Ajit Pawar) office had requested to let him speak as he is the Deputy CM and Pune district’s guardian minister. But the PMO denied permission,’ Sule said, adding that she’s only sharing this information after verifying with Pawar’s office.