Go First announces to operate flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi from June 28 

Dubai: Go First airlines has announced that they will operate a flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi from June 28 onwards. The new service will benefit the expatriates who are planning to visit Kerala during summer holidays.

Go First announced the new service with a discount on ticket charges. Three services will be operated in a week. Go First informed that the Abu Dhabi-Kochi flight will take service every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and might increase the service to five days a week. At present, Go First is operating daily services from Dubai to Kannur.