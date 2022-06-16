Go First to launch new service connecting Kochi-Abu Dhabi

Kochi: India based low-budget air carrier, Go First will soon launch flight service connecting Kochi and Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The service will begin from June 28.

The air carrier will operate 3 flights a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays connecting the two cities. It is also likely to increase the 3 weekly services currently announced to 5 days.

Also Read: Oman Air launches flight service to 8 Indian cities

The flight will depart from Kochi at 8.10 pm Indian time and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 10.40 pm UAE time. In the return direction, the flight will leave Abu Dhabi at 11.40 pm UAE time and reach Kochi at 5.15 pm Indian time. GoAir operates daily flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Kannur in Kerala.