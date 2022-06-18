Here’s why the Kumawat community in Rajasthan doesn’t marry grooms with beards!

The Kumawat clan in Rajasthan’s Pali area has enacted an unusual regulation that prohibits young men with beards from marrying. Yes, you read that correctly! Authorities in as many as 19 villages in the Pali region have stated that only clean-shaven youngsters would be permitted to marry.

According to News Nation, a community decision said that fashion was OK, but beards would not be permitted in the name of fashion because the groom was regarded as a king. The Panchayat of the hamlet has even protested and banned Bandoli DJ dances. Opium sales and consumption have also been prohibited during wedding ceremonies.

The resolution further said that if persons were discovered spending excessively on costumes and decorations to organize theme-based haldi events, they would be fined. These regulations apply not just to Pali residents but also to district residents. Around 20,000 individuals from the Kumawat community’s 19 villages have relocated to various cities in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the southern regions. They will also be compelled to abide by the regulations, even if they have done rites in the cities in which they live.

Laxminarain, a community member, believes that costly weddings have become a source of anxiety for many in the neighborhood’s middle-class and lower-middle-class households. As a result, the decision was made to keep the wedding rituals as basic as possible. Previously, on another occasion, a list of wedding regulations for guests to follow had gone popular on social media, requiring people to bring a present worth at least Rs 5,000 if they wished to attend the wedding.