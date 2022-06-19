PM Modi says, Shocked by cowardly terrorist attack on gurudwara in Kabul

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the ‘barbaric’ terrorist attack on Kabul’s Karte Parwan Gurudwara. In the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, several explosions were recorded near the gurudwara.

According to Tolo news, the Afghan interior ministry stated two people were hurt as unidentified attackers attempted to enter the region. ‘Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees,’ Modi wrote on Twitter.