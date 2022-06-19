The ‘dangers of diets’ recommended by social media experts; Read on…

If you’ve been on social media recently, you’ve most likely noticed a few, well, a lot of food-related postings. Diet advice follows such posts. There are several dietary guidelines. Look no farther than social media applications for unskilled, common individuals to fill the job of dietitians and nutritionists. It’s crammed with nutritional advice of every type, including what, how, and when to eat, from people with no prior training in the area.

True nutritional experts encourage people to be extra cautious when following this dietary advice, as not every diet is appropriate for everyone, and some social media advice can be dangerous. Dr. Pallavi Aga, a lifestyle counselor, educated us on the dangers of fad diets, which can permanently harm our health.

HOW DANGEROUS ARE SUCH DIETARY RULES?

‘Social media influencers are actively disseminating misinformation about various diets in order to promote themselves or a certain company.’ Dr. Pallavi Aga says She goes on to say that most of these diets are technically inaccurate and would cause several metabolic imbalances in the body, eventually leading to lifestyle illnesses.

Some diets, she claims, such as juicing, chlorophyll water, and a fruit-only diet, can cause nutritional imbalances and have devastating repercussions. According to Dr. Aga, different diets cause a range of chemical and hormonal imbalances inside the body, resulting in protein, healthy fats, and vitamin shortages.

PROBLEMS YOU MAY EXPERIENCE IF YOU FOLLOW FAD DIETS:

Osteoporosis and muscle loss

Liver fat

Migraine

IBS (Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome) is a prevalent condition that affects the large intestine.

PCOD (Polycystic ovarian disease) is a medical disorder in which the ovaries generate a significant number of immature or partly developed eggs.

Hormonal imbalances

Anxiety and depression

It can lead to diabetes and hypertension if followed over an extended period of time.

MENTAL HEALTH DISRUPTION

According to Dr. Aga, mental health can have a variety of physical symptoms such as headache, fibromyalgia, IBS, pricking needles and pins, joint aches and pains, vertigo, and many more. ‘More and more nutritional psychology research is demonstrating the importance of providing sufficient nutrients to the body. It’s also critical to cut back on home hazardous chemicals, cosmetics, plastic, and junk food,’ adds Dr. Aga.

WHY DO PEOPLE USE SOCIAL MEDIA FOR DIETS?

Social media influencers lure their followers with their engaging and amusing communication style, and whether they advocate a product, company, or even a diet, many of their followers embrace them without question. Dr. Aga notes that the convenience of access, as well as the fact that they appear beautiful and have many likes and follows appeal.