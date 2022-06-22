Global outage affects major websites, displaying ‘500 internal server error’

A momentary outage at Cloudflare, a popular CDN for many organizations, knocked down several websites throughout the world, rendering many of them entirely inaccessible to the general public. Websites like Discord, Canva, Streamyard, and even the official website of London-based company Nothing were among them.

Cloudflare quickly replied with a tweet recognizing the outage and indicating that it was working on a fix. For the most part, the problem appears to have been resolved for the impacted websites. Some users are unable to detect the outage while utilizing Ookla’s DownDetector, which is meant to track Internet outages throughout the world. Although the exact reason for the global Internet outage is unknown, it appears to be tied to Cloudflare’s content delivery network (CDN).

The CDN service is experiencing some ‘widespread issues,’ according to the most recent update on the Cloudflare Status website. The firm acknowledged the issues and put a remedy in place. It will, however, take some time for the impacted websites to incorporate the changes.