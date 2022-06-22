Uddhav Thackeray returns to Matoshree; left CM’s residence

In the midst of rumors that Sharad Pawar advised Thackeray to hand up the top post to the rebel leader, Sena MP Sanjay Raut maintained no such conversations took place during the NCP leader’s visit to the CM’s house. Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena supremo, will shortly leave his official house Varsha and return to Matoshree, the Thackeray family’s Bandra residence. The decision comes amid a significant political crisis in the western state, which is the result of a revolt led by unhappy Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is presently camping in BJP-ruled Assam with a large number of party MLAs.

In his virtual address to the state, the chief minister stated that he is willing to quit even if a single MLA from his party has lost faith in him, but he has requested them to see him and tell it to his face. Breaking his silence on the uprising, Thackeray stated that he has no desire for the CM’s chair, but would like to know whether the rebellion will aid in the return of another Shiv Sainik to the job.

Shinde has stated that the Sena must leave the ‘unnatural coalition’ in order for the party to survive. Thackeray is the leader of a coalition administration that includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. Meanwhile, despite allegations that Pawar advised Thackeray to hand up the top post to the rebel leader, Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated no such conversations took place during the NCP leader’s visit to the CM’s house. ‘ Uddhav Thackeray is the chief minister of Maharashtra, and he will remain so,’ he stated.