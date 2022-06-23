Russian oil tankers receiving insurance from Dubai-based company.

According to official data, India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, allowing oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions imposed on Moscow.

After insurance coverage, certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world’s top classification companies, provides the final link in the paperwork chain required to keep state-owned Sovcomflot’s tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to international markets.

According to data compiled from the IRClass website, it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed on Sovcomflot’s website as a subsidiary.

According to an Indian shipping source familiar with the certification process, the majority of Sovcomflot’s vessels have now been migrated to IRClass through the Dubai arm.

According to the shipping industry publication TradeWinds, the majority of the Sovcomflot international tanker fleet that was declassified due to sanctions was transferred to IRClass in April and May.