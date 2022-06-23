Traces of the polio virus discovered in sewage in London.

On Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) declared a national incident after poliovirus traces were discovered during a sewer examination in London.

According to reports, the poliovirus was identified as ‘vaccine-derived’ poliovirus type 2 and was discovered in sewage samples between February and May. (VDPV2).

Although the WHO warned that it poses a ‘danger to children everywhere,’ no cases of human polio have been found and the virus has only been identified from environmental samples.

Although there is a low risk to the general public, poliovirus can spread, according to health authorities.

Poliovirus causes illness and paralysis to those who have not been vaccinated as the WHO informed that polio immunisation in London stood at 87 per cent.

Between February and June 2022, ‘several sewage samples were taken from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works,’ according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Apparently, the region includes east and north London.

According to the UKHSA, an investigation of the virus’s level of transmission in northeast London is ongoing.