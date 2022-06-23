Two Muslim girls students in Manguluru receive NOCs, one withdraws in hijab row

Two Muslim girl students who protested against the hijab ban at the local university college have obtained no-objection certificates (NOC) from the college in order to switch to other colleges (TC), while one was issued a transfer certificate (TC).

Two of the three female students participated in a press conference where they questioned the university’s decision to severely enforce the uniform policy on campus.

According to college principal Anasuya Rai, another girl who was present at the press conference has sent a letter of apology to the college administration and is enrolled in online courses. According to Rai, another M.Sc. (chemistry) Muslim student from Kerala has requested a transfer certificate due to sickness.

Students will be able to enrol in other undergraduate colleges thanks to the NOC. When any other college approves their entrance, they will be given a TC.

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P S Yadapadithaya stated that the university would make special arrangements for Muslim girl students if they were unwilling to follow the uniform regulations and desired to enrol in other colleges that did not have the limitation.