Agra administration takes quick action after 10-year-old shows pollution around Taj Mahal

A sanitation company was fined Rs 1 lakh by the Agra Municipal Corporation on Thursday for failing to maintain the Taj Mahal area. This follows the tweeting of a picture of the Taj Mahal’s backside covered in plastic waste by Licipriya Kangujam, a 10-year-old Manipuri girl who claims to be a climate activist.

In response to Licipirya’s earlier tweet, activists from all over the world criticised India’s poor track record in controlling the production and usage of single-use plastics.

The tweet, however, had a favourable effect on the Agra officials. In a meeting with the concerned officials, the divisional commissioner for Agra demanded to know the truth about the Taj Mahal picture.

The plastic waste flowing into the Yamuna from the cities upstream gathers on one side of the river whenever the water level falls, according to a tweet from the Agra Municipal Corporation. According to the statement, the corporation’s crew picked up the plastic waste visible in Licypriya’s photo on the same day as their regular riverside cleanup.