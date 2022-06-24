As Russia threatens freedom, Ukraine’s EU candidacy will strengthen Europe, according to Zelenskiy.

Ukraine’s formal candidacy for membership in the European Union, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is a significant step toward strengthening Europe at a time when Russia is putting its freedom and unity to the test.

Friday marks four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border into Ukraine, igniting Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, killing thousands, uprooting millions, and razing cities.

After failing to gain a quick victory by capturing Kyiv, Putin’s forces are now focusing on taking control of eastern Ukraine in what has devolved into a war of attrition, with no end in sight and the risk that the conflict will spread throughout Europe.

On Thursday, Zelenskiy told EU leaders in Brussels that their decision to accept Kyiv’s candidacy was one of the most significant for Ukraine since its independence from the Soviet Union 31 years ago.

‘However, this decision is not being made solely for the benefit of Ukraine. It is the most significant step toward strengthening Europe that could have been taken at this time, when the Russian war is putting our ability to maintain freedom and unity to the test’ he said.

Following the decision, European Council President Charles Michel tweeted, ‘A historic moment,’ adding, ‘Our future is together.’

The approval of Kyiv’s EU candidacy will enrage Russia, which is concerned about Ukraine’s growing ties with the West.