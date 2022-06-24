John Abraham trolled over ‘big-screen hero’ remark

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham has become a prey of the social media troll makers. The actor is getting trolls over his ‘big screen hero’ comment. He made this comment while giving an interview for promoting his film ‘Ek Villain Returns’.

‘As a producer, I love the OTT space. I would love to make films for the medium and cater to that audience. But as an actor, I am very clear that I want to be on the big screen. I am a big-screen hero and that is where I want to be seen’, he said in an interview given to ET.

‘At this point, I will do films that cater to the big screen. I would find it offensive if someone shut off my film midway on a tablet because they needed to rush to the washroom. Also, I would not like to be available for Rs 299 or 499. I have a problem with it’, John Abraham added.

Acting tumse hota nhn ,films tumhare chalte nhn , achhe films tumko milte nhn ,to kis baat ka ghammand hai bhai Mr so called big screen hero? #johnabraham #BoycottBollywood #Bollywood #memesdaily #RVCV22 — Diptiprakash Chhanda (@DiptiprakashC) June 24, 2022

As soon the interview went viral, trollers slammed him for his comment. ‘Is bhaisaab ki ek bhi movie Maine theatre me puri nai dekhi sivay Shootout at Lokhanwala (Kyuki usme Manoj Bajpayee sir the)’, said one social media user. ‘Iski ek bhi movie maine nhi dekhi big screen pe …. Bas Pathan dekhne Jaungi Wo bhi Sabko Pata Hai Kiske Liye’, said another.

Ek Actor ko uski Acting pr focused hona chye …his acting and skills are matter not the place of viewers ! What you say ? Note : koi kahi bhi Beth ek dekhe yr us se actor ki ijjat ya acting ki rating kese Kam ho jaati hai #badattitude #JohnAbraham #rvcjinsta https://t.co/1q1rlencFB — Beret Boy (@Mahendr56885439) June 23, 2022

Got ya point. But the way hes speaking is Rude n Arrogant. 1stly, #JohnAbraham is average actor. He just have one Smirk Expression ==>? Great actor like #RanbirKapoor was also asked same que on OTT? He gave respectable views without being arrogant. #ShamsheraTrailer #Shamshera pic.twitter.com/7omUWMavfB — New Life (@Cheeku4Life) June 24, 2022