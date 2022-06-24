Know how to check name in updated voter list online

New Delhi: The voters ID card is provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). It is mandatory to vote in the elections and is also accepted as an identity proof for availing government services.

The ECI provides the voters an online facility to check their name in the voters list. Details such as first name, last name, assembly constituency, gender, etc. are required to do this. Alternatively, you can also use your EPIC number to perform the search.

Here is how to check your name in updated voter list of the Election Commission of India:

– Visit the official website of the National Voters’ Service Portal (https://www.nvsp.in/).

– There are two options available on the website: (a) Search by Details and (b) Search by EPIC No.

– If you want to search by EPIC number, you will be required to fill in your EPIC No, State and Code. After which you will have to punch the captcha code and then you can find your name.

– If you want to Search by Details, you will have to fill up a simple form that includes your personal details and the area of your polling

– Personal details include your Name, your father’s/husband’s name, your Date of birth and your gender. Polling details include your state, district and your Assembly Constituency. After filling all the details, you will have to punch the captcha code and then you can find your name.

You can also avail the following features using Election Commission web-site:

Search your name in National Electoral Roll by entering basic details.

Locate polling station on map.

Print voter information slip.

Apply for Enrolment, Modification, Deletion and change of address in electoral roll

Know Booth Level Officer(BLO), Electoral Roll Officer(ERO)

Know District Election Officials and officials in Chief Election Office