Taking control of its foreign-launched “GSAT-24” satellite, ISRO finds it to be in good condition.

India’s space agency has assumed control of the GSAT-24 communication satellite after it was launched by a foreign rocket from a foreign country. Based on preliminary data, the state-run Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Master Control Facility has also concluded that the satellite is in good condition.

The GSAT-24 was launched by the European Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana during the early hours of Thursday and placed in an initial Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, which can be thought of as a temporary parking space. The Master Control Facility, located in Hassan, Karnataka, India, would send signals to boost the satellite’s orbit and deposit it in the Geosynchronous Orbit during the following days (which can be understood as a final parking slot). The satellite is anticipated to work for 15 years while remaining in this orbit. A satellite in geosynchronous orbit rotates in unison with the planet.

India’s Direct-To-Home (DTH) connectivity demands will be satisfied by the 4180kg GSAT-24, a 24-Ku band communication satellite. The full satellite capacity has been leased to M/s Tata Play for a 15-year period by the government-run NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) of India. NSIL has covered all costs associated with the GSAT-24 mission.

According to Dr. S. Somanath, Secretary DOS, ‘Today’s successful GSAT-24 mission is a huge step forward for NSIL in economically satisfying the DTH communication demands of the country using indigenously designed satellite solutions from ISRO.’ The majority of India’s communication demands would be satisfied by NSIL’s ownership and operation of roughly 11 communication satellites in orbit following the launch of GSAT-24.

The European Ariane 5 rocket carried the Indian GSAT-24 satellite, which was not travelling alone to space. It was travelling with a companion satellite called ‘Measat-3d,’ which is intended to serve Malaysia’s communication needs.