Amit Shah’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi after SC upheld clean chit to PM, says ‘Modi ji didn’t do drama’

While appearing before the Special Investigation Team in the Gujarat riots case, Union Minister Amit Shah claimed on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not ‘do any drama and waited for the truth,’ in a jab at Congressman Rahul Gandhi.

Last week, protests were planned by Congress leaders and members outside the Enforcement Directorate office in response to Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning in the National Herald case. ‘Modi ji didn’t do drama while appearing before SIT. If SIT wants to question CM, he himself is ready to cooperate, why protest?,’ Shah told ANI.

‘Modi ji set an example, showing how the Constitution can be honoured. He was questioned but nobody staged dharna and workers didn’t come to stand in solidarity with him… If those who levelled allegations have a conscience, they should apologise,’ The Minister added.

This statement was made one day after the Supreme Court upheld the investigation agency’s decision to clear PM Modi and 63 other people in the case. The top court upheld the Gujarat High Court’s decision and found Jafri’s plea to be without merit.