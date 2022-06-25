Bajaj launches new all-black variants of Pulsar N250 and F250: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular automobile brand in India, Bajaj Motors launched the new all-black variants of the Pulsar N250 and F250 motorcycles. The new black colour Pulsar N250 and F250 bikes are priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bikes are powered by 249 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 300 mm and 230 mm discs at the front and rear. Both variants come with 17-inch alloy wheels. Other features include full-LED lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, USB mobile charging socket, and a 14-litre fuel tank.

Both the bikes come with dual-channel ABS as a standard fitment. The other colours on the Pulsar 250 range come with single-channel ABS as standard. The standard Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and F250 is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh. Both versions are offered in 3 colours.