Go First announces direct flight service from Kochi to UAE

Kochi: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Go First announced direct flight service connecting Kochi to Abu Dhabi. The air carrier will operate 3 flights a week on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. The service will begin from June 28.

The inaugural Go First flight G8 063 will depart on June 28 from Cochin International Airport at 8:05pm (local time) and will arrive at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10:40 pm (local time). Go First flight G8 064 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 11:40 pm (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 05:10 am (local time).

Recently, Go First had also announced the commencement of daily direct flights from Kochi to Kuwait and Kochi to Muscat.