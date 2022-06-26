India to face Ireland in 1st T20I today: Possible playing XI

Dublin: In cricket, India will face Ireland in the 1st T20I on today. This will be the first T20I of the two match series. The match will be played at The Village in Dublin.

Team India is led by Hardik Pandya. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain of the team. The second match will be held on June 28. India last toured Ireland in 2018 for a two-match T20I series and clinched the trophy 2-0.

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson/Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Squads:

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert