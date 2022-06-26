Things you need to know about ‘Eco-sexuality

Eco- sexuality is all about showing love and respect to mother Earth. According to the Ecosex Manifesto written by Elizabeth Stephens and Annie Sprinkle, eco-sexuality encompasses a lot of different elements.

‘We shamelessly hug trees, massage the earth with our feet, and talk erotically to plants. We are skinny dippers, sun worshippers, and stargazers. We caress rocks, are pleasured by waterfalls, and admire the Earth’s curves. We make love with the Earth through our senses. We celebrate our E-spots. We are very dirty’, says the manifesto.

Eco-sexual treat the Earth as a lover and not as mother. In seeing the Earth as a lover eco-sexual hope that they will be able to help in the fight against climate change, and protect the environment. As per them, eco-sexuality is not just a hobby. But, it is an identity equal to being gay or bisexual.

Being an eco-sexual is essentially about offering Earth some love, and this love may emerge physically for certain people. Some see it as a means to express one’s sexuality while also engaging in environmental advocacy.

Eco-sexual add joy and pleasure to their advocacy by participating in performance art and promoting sex-positive surroundings. This physical interaction might entail things like embracing trees, stroking the dirt with their feet, and chatting erotically with plants. They are sun worshipers and stargazers. They enjoy waterfalls and admire the contours of the Earth. They make love to Earth with their senses.