Leopardess dies after being run over by train in Chhattisgarh

In the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, a leopardess was killed after being struck by a train, a forest department official reported on Saturday.

According to Bilaspur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kumar Nishant, the incident happened on Friday night close to Khongsara on the Bilaspur-Katni rail route and the body of the big cat was split into two upon impact. He also noted that the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve buffer zone begins close to the location where the carcass was found.

‘A forest team arrived at the spot and a team of three doctors from Bilaspur conducted the post-mortem. It is not a case of poaching. We will write to railway authorities for solutions on such deaths. There is a dense forest on both sides of the track and we will seek operation of trains at a controlled speed to protect wildlife’, he added.

The authorities said that more information will be known after the postmortem report is obtained.