An absolute masterpiece: ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor after watching ‘RRR’

Joseph Morgan, the actor who portrays Klaus Mikaelson on the popular supernatural series ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and its spin-off ‘The Originals’, can’t stop gushing over the megahit film ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli. The Telugu film was recently praised by Morgan, who called it ‘incredible’.

On Tuesday, taking to Twitter, Morgan said that he and his wife, actor Persia White watched RRR. ‘Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies ‘RRR’ & ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema’, the actor wrote.

Soon, a group of fans expressed excitement over Joseph Morgan’s response to RRR. Replying to a fan, Morgan said, ‘It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since’.

The official Twitter handle of RRR thanked Joseph for his support. The tweet read, ‘Klaus… Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word’. To which Morgan replied, ‘I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish’.

Since beginning to stream on US Netflix, RRR has generated a lot of buzz. Earlier, a number of authors for DC and Marvel had also expressed their love for the film. RRR has been rated 91% by reviewers and 94% by viewers, and it is also listed among Rotten Tomatoes’ Best Films of 2022.