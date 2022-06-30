‘Destruction follows when sins increase’: Kangana Ranaut take a dig on Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation

Mumbai: National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranut took a dig at the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kangana Raaut shared a video on her Instagram handle. ‘Destruction follows when sins increase. After that, there is creation. The lotus of life blooms’, she captioned the video.

‘After 1975, this time is the most significant time for Indian democracy. In 1975, politician JP Narayan had challenged the throne and the thrones had fallen. In 2020, I had said that democracy is a trust. Whoever breaks this trust under the pride of politics, it’s certain that their own pride will be crushed. This isn’t the power of a specific personality, this is the power of a true character. Hanuman ji is considerd the 12th avatar of Shiv. When Shiv Sena itself bans Hamuman Chalisa, even Shiv cannot save them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra’, she is heard saying in the video.

Earlier in 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation partly demolished the property of the actress. The civic authority ruled by Shiv Sena did this citing defiance of structural norms. Kangana then called called Uddhav Thackeray the ‘worst product of nepotism’.

‘You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME’, she tweeted in 2020.

‘Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you have taken revenge against me by demolishing my house in cahoots with film mafias? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your pride will be decimated. This is all about time. Remember’, she had said in a video in 2020.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned from Chief Minister post on Wednesday. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked Uddhav Thackeray to continue in the post until an alternate arrangement is made.