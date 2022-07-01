‘I was hit, molested, unlawfully jailed’; Actress makes shocking revelations about her post against Sarad Pawar

Ketaki Chitale, a Marathi actor who was detained for allegedly writing a slanderous and disparaging poem against NCP chairman Sharad Pawar, said she was assaulted and beaten while in police custody. ‘I was wrongfully taken from my home and unlawfully detained without an arrest warrant or notification. But I was confident that I hadn’t done anything unlawful. I knew that was genuine, therefore I faced it ‘, Chitale spoke to India Today.

I was unlawfully picked up from my house, unlawfully put behind the bars. I was molested, I was hit , says #KetakiChitale.

Watch this #exclusive conversation with @ShivAroor #5iveLive pic.twitter.com/0PUXkP6N4Z — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 1, 2022

‘I was molested, hit, and beaten. While I was in police custody, a lethal black color disguised as ink was thrown at me’, she said. Ketaki Chitale, who was detained after making a Facebook post, was granted bail by a Thane court on June 22. ‘I smiled because I felt relieved. But I’m out on bail. The fight is still ongoing ‘, Chitale stated that she is still not free. She further alleged that she had only gotten bail in one of the 22 FIRs filed against her.

Chitale reflected on the tweet that put her in jail, saying that some misinterpreted it as Sharad Pawar while the article simply stated one Pawar. ‘ People misinterpreted my message to mean that I insulted them. Are those who viewed it that way embracing Sharad Pawar as such? If he isn’t, why have they filed an FIR against me? ‘, She asked.

I did not insult anyone through my post, people interpreted it , says Marathi Actor Ketaki Chitale #5iveLive with @ShivAroor pic.twitter.com/IY47RDEvUY — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 1, 2022

POST AGAINST PAWAR

Thane Police detained Chitale on May 14, 2022, for posting a Marathi lyric on Facebook that reportedly made disrespectful remarks about NCP president Sharad Pawar. The offense was recorded under sections 505 (2) (statements leading to public harm), 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 153A. (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc).

Swapnil Netke, the complainant, said in his complaint that the appointment was likely to cause conflict between political parties. In Maharashtra, Chitale is charged with 22 FIRs and four non-cognizable offenses. Rabale Police detained her on May 20 in an atrocity case recorded in the year 2020. Chitale was granted bail in that case on June 16.