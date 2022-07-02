NASA captures stunning picture of an eclipse from space.

When seen from Earth in the first place, a solar eclipse is a sight to behold. Not all of us have had the good fortune to witness this natural marvel. Imagine how fascinating the celestial event must be to people who witness it from space if it is that magnificent from our earth!

NASA comes to the aid of those of us who have not made being an astronaut our professional choice.

In a solar eclipse, the Moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun so that Earth receives the brunt of its shadow. There are three different forms of solar eclipses, which differ in the degree to which the Moon blocks the Sun.

The partial solar eclipse captured by NASA. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory clicked it (SDO). The SDO is NASA’s observatory in the sky. It was launched in the year 2010.

The 35-minute partial solar eclipse was captured by the SDO on Wednesday from space (June 29).

SDO observations during the past 12 years have been very helpful for understanding the Sun.

‘SDO observations start in the interior of the Sun with the solar dynamo — the churning of the Sun’s interior that creates its magnetic field and drives space weather. Further out, SDO observes the solar surface to directly measure the magnetic field and the solar atmosphere to understand how magnetic energy is linked to the interior and converted to space weather-causing events. Finally, SDO measures the extreme ultraviolet irradiance of the Sun that is a key driver to the structure and composition of the Earth’s upper atmosphere,’ says NASA on its website.