Dia Mirza discusses her premarital sex and pregnancy openly and describes it as a ‘personal choice.’

The Indian actress Dia Mirza recently dismissed the media attention around her pregnancy and second marriage, saying that ‘we are in the dark ages’ in terms of women’s rights. She said in a recent interview that many individuals had ‘regressive attitudes’ about premarital sex and pregnancy and made reference to recent events in the US, where debates over abortion regulation have been raging for decades.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021, and in April she made her pregnancy public. She asserted in a recent interview with the Times of India that ‘many people recognise the reality that it is a personal choice’ and that many people are opposed to premarital sex and premarital pregnancy. She lamented the fact that people weren’t as forward-thinking as they might have thought they were.

While discussing women’s rights, she said, ‘Look at the kind of crimes that continue to be committed against women,’ and remarked on recent events in America, where ‘women can’t go through abortion if they want.’ She expressed her relief that ‘at least in India,’ the legislation upholds the rights of women.

Dia in her response to an Instagram user’s comment on her pregnancy announcement post who questioned the timing of her marriage said, ‘Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.’

The next movie that Dia will appear in is ‘Bheed,’ which is being directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom she has previously collaborated on projects like ‘Cash,’ ‘Dus,’ and ‘Thappad. In addition, Mirza will appear in the movie ‘Dhak Dhak’ with Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Under the direction of actress Taapsee Panu, the movie is being made.