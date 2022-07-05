For one day, a ‘record-fast’ nova was visible before it disappeared.

A supernova is a star that explodes completely. The phenomena is linked to a star’s death. A ‘Nova,’ however, is a distinct kind of explosion. It is a temporary (short-lived) occurrence that appears to be the birth of a new star in the universe. Depending on the strength of the flash, a ‘new’ star may be visible by unaided sight for a few days or weeks during or following a nova.

However, one nova in particular is being referred to as ‘record-fast.’ This is due to the fact that it flashed, was only visible for one day, and then quickly vanished from sight.

The galactic nova was located in the northern Hercules the Hero constellation at the intersection with Sagitta and Aquila.

Japanese amateur astronomer Seidji Ueda made discovery of the nova on the night of June 21, 2021. The nova was named V1674 Herculis (V1674 Her or Nova Herculis 2021).

A supernova is distinct from a nova. It is typically seen in binary star systems, which are made up of two stars that are gravitationally attracted to one another and rotating around it. There is a white dwarf star among them. The white dwarf takes matter from the star it orbits. The material gathers close to the white dwarf, where it is heated. An explosion is the result. The nova is this.

‘The white dwarf that exploded is massive and growing in mass toward a Supernova 1A explosion,’ astronomer Sumner Starrfield of the University of Minnesota told Universe Today. ‘It ejected far less mass than necessary to be accrete by the white dwarf and initiate an explosion.’

Novae form important celestial process. They seed heavier elements back into space

‘We are continuing to observe this system since it has not returned to quiescence,’ says Starrfield. ‘We know that it has a ~500-second oscillation—presumably the white dwarf rotation period—and an about 3.6 hour rotation period that is probably the rotation period of the binary. We need more spectroscopy and photometry to better understand those periods and the implications of those periods.’