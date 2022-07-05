Teens in suits are prohibited from seeing ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ in UK theatres due to disruptive behaviour.

Younger viewers are not permitted to attend screenings of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ in many UK theatres, according to the BBC.

The prohibitions were prompted by reports of teenagers in suits who go by the name of The Gentleminions engaging in boisterous behaviour at theatres.

Videos of the so-called Gentleminions, who first appeared on the well-known video-sharing platform TikTok (which India has outlawed), are currently trending on all of the main social media platforms.

However, the studio behind the film and the franchise, Univeral Pictures, seems to side with the The Gentleminions. On Twitter, its official handle wrote, ‘to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.’

The film ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is the follow-up to the 2015 original, which was a ‘Despicable Me’ offshoot. The movie, which is being directed by Kyle Balda and written by Matthew Fogel, is based on the fictional titular minions from the ‘Despicable Me’ series, who speak incomprehensibly funny gibberish.

They are thought to have been around from the beginning of life on Earth. They look for the worst of the worst and become depressed if they can’t find someone who fits the bill.

Most reviews for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ have been favourable. The film has a solid 72 percent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, which indicates that the majority of reviews are positive. Although this sequel injects retro flair, the general view among critics is that ‘The Minions’antic escapades are beginning to grate, although this zany marathon of comedy will still please young children.’