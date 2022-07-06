‘A massive mistake’: Hansal Mehta on working with Kangana Ranaut

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about Kangana Ranaut and his experiences working with the actress in a recent interview. Kangana and Hansal collaborated in the 2017 film Simran. The filmmaker called the actress a ‘big star’ but also added that working with her was a ‘massive mistake’.

The film Simran was partially inspired by the true story of Sandeep Kaur, a woman who stole banks after losing money at the casino. Hansal had previously expressed a desire to repudiate the 2017 film. Apurva Asrani, the author of Simran, asserted in interviews that Kangana had taken over as the movie’s de facto director when Hansal left the production. She had even referred to him as a coward and spinless.

In the interview, when Hansal was inquired about if Kangana took over Simran’s edit, Hansal said, ‘Edit nahi takeover kia the usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi vahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha. She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are’.

Hansal then referred to Kangana’s Dhaakad song She’s On Fire, saying, ‘Abhi kuch gaana aaya uska…she is a woman on fire… you are basically talking about yourself. You know these are things you aspire for yourself, you put it there. It’s not even my place to criticise what choices she makes. She’s a big star, even today and she is a very good actor, I maintain that and working with her, we didn’t gel. Working with her was a massive mistake’.

In terms of work, Hansal Mehta is getting ready for Scoop, his upcoming web series. Tejas and Emergency, on the other hand, are upcoming films by Kangana Ranaut. The box office performance of her most recent film, Dhaakad was disappointing.