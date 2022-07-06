Know how poor sleep affects your sexual life

Is there any connection between sleep and sex? Many people will be interested to know about this. Sleep is important for our overall health. Experts say that adults sleep up to seven or eight hours. Quality of sleep is also important. Uninterrupted sleep is important not only for physical health but also for sexual health.

Studies found out that about 33% of men and 45% of women have experienced mild sexual problems and about 13% of men and 17% of women have experienced more severe problems. Sexual problems include lack of interest in sex, lack of arousal, inability to orgasm, and painful sex.

Studies show that lack of sleep reduces the desire for sex in women. Insomnia is a risk factor for sexual dysfunction. Lack of sleep and sleep disturbances are associated with a higher risk of erectile dysfunction.

Many sleep disorders are associated with sexual problems.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which involves repeated pauses in breathing that disrupt sleep, is associated with a higher risk of erectile dysfunction. Studies have also shown that OSA is associated with sexual dysfunction in women. According to the Sleep Foundation, mental health disorders and poor sleep can lead to emotional and relational problems that can affect sexual health.