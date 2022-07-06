‘Selection with mutual consensus’; Congress to begin decision making on Vice-Presidential Polls

According to reports, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared the next Vice-Presidential polls, Congress is poised to take a step further in finding a common candidate for Opposition parties. Malikarjun Kharge, the grand old party’s Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has been tasked with reaching out to opposition parties in order to nominate a candidate for the Vice President election.

According to party insiders, a meeting will be convened shortly, but first, the party wants to establish a list of potential candidates from the opposition with mutual agreement. When questioned if the candidate will be from Congress, the senior source indicated that it is not required; the candidate might be from another party too but the first and foremost condition is consensus.

However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has yet to declare a candidate for the aforementioned election. It is worth noting that the opposition parties have unanimously nominated Yashwant Sinha as their presidential candidate, who will face off against the BJP-led NDA’s Droupadi Murmu. The presidential election is scheduled for July 18.

A Vice-Presidential Polls To Be Held On August 6;

On June 29, the Election Commission stated that the next Vice-Presidential election would be conducted on August 6, 2022. The EC also stated that the vote count will take place on the same day. The deadline for nominations has been extended until July 19, according to the Commission. The Vice President is chosen by an electoral college comprised of members of both Houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha). The vote is done by secret ballot.

M Venkaiah Naidu’s term as India’s 13th Vice-President will expire on August 10, 2022. Article 68 of the Indian Constitution states that ‘an election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term’.