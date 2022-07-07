Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins Dh77,777 for the second time in 3 weeks

Dubai: Manoj Madhusoodhanan, an Indian expat based in the UAE has won Dh77,777 in the Emirates Draw. He is winning this fortune for the second time within three weeks.

Nasr Said Al Abri, an Omani national based in Abu Dhabi also won Dh77,777. Amir Abbas, an Australian expat also won Dh77,777.

More than 29 million UAE dirhams has been presented in prize money to over 22,000 winners since the draw’s inception in September 2021. Emirates Draw offers a grand prize of Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left. The next draw will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 9pm UAE time. A special surprise for Eid Al Adha will also be included in that draw.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.