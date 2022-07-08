Know all about Anorgasmia or having difficulty in reaching orgasm

As per medical experts, Anorgasmia is the the inability to achieve sexual climax or orgasm. It is used to to refer the state of difficulty in regularly reaching orgasm despite ample sexual stimulation. The main symptoms of this state include unsatisfying orgasms and taking longer than normal to reach climax.

It is of four types and they are the following:

Primary Anorgasmia: A condition in which you’ve never had an orgasm.

Secondary Anorgasmia: Difficulty reaching orgasm, even though you’ve had one before.

Also Read: Always do these in your bed

Situational Anorgasmia: This occurs when you can have an orgasm only during specific situations, such as oral sex or masturbation.

General Anorgasmia: An inability to achieve orgasm under any circumstance.

It happens due to several causes. Physical, emotional or psychological factors are the main reason for this. Mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression, stress, past sexual or emotional abuse, lack of connection with partner, are the main psychological factors. Illnesses, physical changes diseases like diabetes, hypertension, meningitis, vascular disease, chronic pain, gynecological issues and medication are the main physical factors.

This can be treated effectively by consulting a sexual therapist. Treatment for Anorgasmia depends on the cause of the condition