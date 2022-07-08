Map industrial activities for Gati Shakti scheme: FM to NITI Aayog

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked Niti Aayog to create a report outlining all industrial activity, including corridors, logistics parks, and pharma hubs, so that they may be included in the government’s PM Gati Shakti plan.

‘I would like the NITI Aayog to map all this (industrial corridors, freight corridors, defence corridors, manufacturing zones, textile parks, logistics parks, medical and pharma hubs). Map it all and tell us where you see a possibility for bringing them under the PM Gati Shakti’, she said.

During the inaugural meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority for the National Industrial Corridor Development Program on Thursday, the minister also urged that the shipping ministry examine the connections between the nation’s seaports and its industrial corridors. She directed the Aayog to complete the report by the end of October.

A digital platform called PM Gati Shakti seeks to encourage integrated planning and coordinated execution of infrastructure connection projects. She suggested that Niti Aayog do a rapid study since several activities are taking place and all of them need to fall under the purview of the PM Gati Shakti programme.

The finance minister also suggested Piyush Goyal, her colleague in commerce, to assess the nodes and three industrial corridors in south India: the Vizag Chennai Industrial Corridor, the Bengaluru Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

She asked for a report on the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor’s section in Uttarakhand. By mid-November, the minister proposed that the authority should meet again to examine its progress.

As part of the National Industrial Corridor Programme, the Indian government is working on a number of industrial corridor projects with the goal of creating greenfield, smart industrial towns that can compete with the greatest manufacturing and investment locations in the world. The goals include raising industrial production and boosting job possibilities.