2nd T20I: India to face England today: Possible playing XI

London: In cricket, India will face England in the 2nd T20I at Birmingham at 7 p.m. India is leading the 3-match series by 1-0.

Team India defeated the hosts by 50 runs in the 1st T20I played at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Chasing a victory target of 199 runs, England were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. The third match will be played on Sunday at Nottingham.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson