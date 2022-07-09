Know all about ‘emotional intelligence’ and its importance in relationships

Emotional intelligence is the ability of a person to to feel, understand and manage one’s emotions in a healthy way. It is also the ability to understand others’ emotions. Emotional intelligence is a must to maintain healthy relationships in life.

It is also known as emotional quotient or EQ. It is the ability to understand, use, and manage your own emotions in positive ways. It helps us to relieve stress, communicate effectively, empathize with others, overcome challenges and defuse conflict. EQ helps a person to build stronger relationships, succeed at school and work, and achieve your career and personal goals.

As per experts, EQ is defined by 4 attributes. They are the following:

Self-management – Self-management means the ability to control impulsive feelings and behaviors, manage one’s own emotions in healthy ways, take initiative, follow through on commitments and adapt to changing circumstances.

Self-awareness – This is the ability to recognise your own emotions and how they affect your thoughts and behavior. You know your strengths and weaknesses and have self-confidence.

Social awareness – This is the ability to understand the emotions, needs, and concerns of other people.

Relationship management – The ability to develop and maintain good relationships, communicate clearly, inspire and influence others, work well in a team and manage conflict.

As per experts, when people with high emotional intelligence come together, the relationship becomes a success. This is because, they can can support and talk to each other in an honest and true tone. So, problems will be solved easily.

But, when the couple lacks emotional intelligence, they find it difficult to form a deep bond and understand each other’s emotions. But, in a relationship, when one partner is the one with high emotional intelligence then it becomes risky. The partner becomes the one who either controls the relationship. They will be the ones to sustain the relationship.

EQ is a skill that we need to practice and develop on our own.