According to reports, a Chinese Air Force plane went quite close to a friction point on the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Ladakh region in the last week of June. The Indian Air Force, according to the organization, responded quickly in accordance with routine operating standards. The event happened at about 4 a.m. (local time) on one of the days in the last week of June. The aircraft was observed by both ground personnel and indigenous radars stationed near the border.

Air space violation

Although there is no information on whether or not it was an air space violation, the source stated that the Indian Air Force assets were activated as per standard operating protocols as soon as it occurred. According to the source, while this incident was not particularly significant, similar incidents should be avoided by the opposing party as they might lead to escalation.

The matter of aircraft flying too near to Indian positions was raised with the Chinese in accordance with the east-abolished system, and no incident has occurred since. According to reports, the aircraft flew quite near to regions on the LAC where the Indian and Chinese sides had clashed during the current military standoff between the two sides since May 2020.