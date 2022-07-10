Indian Railways to resume Humsafar Express connecting these cities from tomorrow

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume the operation of a Humsafar Express train. The Udaipur City-Mysore-Udaipur City Humsafar weekly train service will be resumed from July 11. This train travels through major cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, The North Western Railway Zone announced this,

Train No. 19667, Udaipur City to Mysuru Humsafar weekly train service will leave Udaipur City at 9:15 PM every Monday and will reach Mysuru at 4:25 PM on Wednesday. Train No. 19668, Mysuru to Udaipur City Humsafar weekly train service will leave Mysuru at 10:00 AM every Thursday from 14.07.22 and will reach Udaipur City at 03:35 PM on Saturdays.

This train will stop at Chittorgarh, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Pune, Miraj Jn., Belagavi, Hubli, Davangere, Bangalore, and Mandya stations on the route.