Indian Railways adds new stoppage to this train

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone has decided to add a new stoppage to Ajmer-Bhagalpur-Ajmer Weekly Express train. The decision was taken due to the Shravani Mela. The month-long Shravani Mela, will begin from July 14 in Bihar.

The Ajmer-Bhagalpur-Ajmer Weekly express will stop at Sultanganj station from July 14 to August 12. The train will arrive at Sultanganj station at 1:31 PM, depart at 1:33 PM.

During Shravani Mela, large number of worshippers leave from Sultanganj with Ganga water to offer it at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar in Jharkhand. The mela could not be held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year the state government has given permission to organize the mela.