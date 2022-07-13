A state-by-state stay on demolitions is rejected by the SC; Report

New Delhi, India: The Supreme Court refused to issue an interim injunction halting demolitions across states on Wednesday, saying it could not issue an omnibus order stopping authorities from acting.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha directed the parties to complete their pleadings on the issue and stated that the Jamiat Ulama-i-petition Hind’s against demolitions will be heard on August 10.

‘There is no doubt about it: the rule of law must be obeyed. But can we pass an omnibus order? Will such an omnibus order hinder authorities from taking action against violators? ‘, the bench stated.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions filed by the Muslim group asking the Uttar Pradesh government and other states to guarantee that no additional demolitions of alleged culprits in recent episodes of violence take place.